Two Arsenal legends make the latest Premier League Hall of Fame shortlist

The Premier League has announced its Hall of Fame shortlist for the class of 2025, with former Arsenal icons Cesc Fàbregas and Sol Campbell among the notable names under consideration. The Hall of Fame, established in 2021, honours players who made an enduring impact on the competition during their careers, celebrating those who set the highest standards through skill, consistency and influence.

Since its inception, the initiative has recognised stars who were instrumental in guiding their teams to league titles, some on multiple occasions, as well as players whose consistent performances over many years earned them a place in the history of the competition, even if they never lifted the trophy themselves.

Arsenal’s Representation in the Hall of Fame Shortlist

Arsenal last secured the Premier League title in 2004, famously completing the campaign unbeaten. That achievement remains one of the greatest milestones in English football, and several figures from that side are already celebrated as legends of the game. Both Campbell and Fàbregas played significant roles in Arsenal’s history, albeit in different eras, and their inclusion on the shortlist reflects the continued recognition of the club’s influence on the competition.

Campbell, a commanding central defender, was an integral part of the Invincibles, contributing defensive stability and leadership during that iconic season. Fàbregas, by contrast, became a central creative force for the Gunners after breaking into the first team as a teenager, and his vision and technical ability earned him widespread acclaim throughout his Premier League career.

Recognition Beyond Arsenal

As reported by Standard Sport, Fàbregas’ spell at Chelsea further enhanced his credentials, as he went on to win the Premier League title during his time at Stamford Bridge. This dual contribution to two of the league’s major clubs underlines his quality and influence, cementing his place among the most accomplished midfielders to have graced English football.

Both Campbell and Fàbregas embody the standards of excellence the Hall of Fame seeks to celebrate. Their achievements remain a source of pride for supporters, and their recognition on the shortlist acknowledges the significant impact they made during their time in the Premier League. Whether or not they are officially inducted in 2025, their names already stand firmly among the greats of the competition.

