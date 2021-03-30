Two Arsenal loanees named as potential boosts to first-team next season

Charles Watts has named William Saliba and Lucas Torreira as two of Arsenal’s loanees who could boost the first team squad next season.

The Gunners have a number of players out on loan at present, with William Saliba, Mavropanos, Joe Willock, Lucas Torreira, Sead Kolasinac and Matteo Guendouzi of the senior options to be considered.

Kolasinac appears likely to leave this summer with just a year remaining on his contract, and while I wouldn’t expect him to earn a permanent deal with Schalke due to their budget with relegation looking inevitable.

Guendouzi and Mavropanos are both enjoying regular action in the Bundesliga also, and while the former continues to show his ability and huge potential, it appears that his issues with Mikel Arteta may well rule out his return to play for Arsenal for the new season.

When Torreira left, he talked of a dream to play for Atletico Madrid, but his move certainly hasn’t worked out in such a way, and while a return doesn’t appear obvious, Watts is refusing to rule it out.

“I think Torreira still, I wouldn’t rule Torreira out,” Watts replied when asked which loanees he could see playing in the first-team next term during his YouTube Q&A. “I think he’s still a very good player, obviously he’s found it pretty hard going.

“I don’t think he’s very settled at Arsenal and in England so even if he does come back from Atletico Madrid, then I think it’s pretty likely he’ll head out again in the summer.

“But if he doesn’t and he comes back and he settles, I still think Torreira’s got it in him to be a good player for Arsenal going forward. Whether that happens or not we’ll have to wait and see.”

He does later remind himself that William Saliba has to be considered also, adding that he hopes that he gets his chance also.

Which loanees do you believe could help our first-team squad next term?

