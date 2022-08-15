Two Arsenal loanees set the French Ligue 1 on fire with weekend goals

Arsenal loanees in Ligue 1 have been in fine form and it looks set to go on.

After both scored in their first match for Reims and Olympique Marseille, Folarin Balogun and Nuno Tavares were on target again this past weekend.

Both players were declared surplus to requirements in this campaign, but Arsenal was not ready to sell them.

Instead, the Gunners wanted them to join clubs that will hand them playing chances regularly to continue their development.

Tavares became the latest Arsenal player to join OM, while Balogun moved to Reims as a replacement for Hugo Ekitike.

The competition seems to be perfect for both players as they keep shining.

The Sun reports that Tavares scored Marseille’s only goal in their 1-1 draw against Brest.

Balogun scored from the spot to give Reims a 2-0 lead against Clermont Foot, but they lost the match 4-2 after a spectacular collapse.

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is great to see Tavares and Balogun thrive on loan at this start of the season.

These performances will set the tone for them to do well for the rest of this campaign.

It will also build their confidence in themselves. Both players are a part of our long-term plan, so as they perform well, we would get better players back on their return.

