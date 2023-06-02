Two Arsenal men make Alan Shearer’s Premier League Team of the Season

According to London World, Alan Shearer has included William Saliba and Martin Odegaard in his Premier League Team of the Season for the 2022-2023 campaign.

Shearer recognised the outstanding performances of Arsenal players as a key factor in the team’s strong performance, which saw them come close to winning the league title.

Under the guidance of Mikel Arteta, Arsenal has established itself as one of the top teams in European football, and Arteta’s coaching has contributed to the improvement of several players in the squad.

While Shearer acknowledged the exceptional performances of many Arsenal starters, he had limited space in his Team of the Season and ultimately selected Saliba in defence and Odegaard in midfield, alongside other superstar players from different clubs in the league.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Odegaard and Saliba were outstanding for us last season and deserved to be in the team, but other players also did well for the club.

They may not have made Shearer’s team, but we recognise their contributions and the club will look to ensure they prepare well for the next campaign so that we can comfortably end it as champions or win a few cups.

But we must also sign players who will improve our current options as teammates.

