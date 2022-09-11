Two Arsenal men named as the best signing of the Premier League so far

Arsenal signed some very impressive players in the last transfer window, and their performances so far have been a reason the club sits atop the Premier League table after six matches.

Among the summer arrivals, Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko have been the most impressive.

They joined the Gunners from defending champions Manchester City and they have added a winning edge to the Arsenal team.

They have not been the best players at the club alone, WhoScored believes they have also been among the best signings in the league so far this season.

They name the striker and the Ukrainian in their starting XI of the best summer signings so far.

On Jesus, they wrote: “Jesus has three goals and three assists this season from his six appearances for the Gunners. He is not only finishing his chances, but helping his teammates as well.

“His performances have rejuvenated a side who guttingly missed out on the Champions League last season, and his energy has helped Arsenal to the top of the table as it currently stands.”

On Zinchenko, they wrote:

“Zinchenko has looked sharp in the four Premier League games he has played, picking up a MOTM performance on his debut. The Ukrainian has is making an average of 2.2 tackles per 90, and looks a solid acquisition. ”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Jesus and Zinchenko have been two of the finest additions to any club in this campaign.

Coming from the serial Premier League-winning City, their addition to our squad certainly makes us one of the favourites to grab a top-four spot.

