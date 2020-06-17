Two Arsenal moves dependant on CL qualification

Arsenal will need a strong finish to the Premier League campaign to be signed off to make offers for Dominik Szoboszlai and Thomas Partey.

The Guardian states that our club will need to climb up into the Champions League places in order to be able to follow up their interest in two of European football’s hottest properties, which may come as devastating news to Arsenal fans.

Our club has been strongly linked with a move for the Atleti midfielder, with his father even moving to talk up the switch, but with his asking price believed to be set at around £45 Million due to a release clause in his contract, it is understandable that a boost in our current finances could be needed to secure such a deal.

I had believed that we could be set to offload some talent in order to bolster our coffers in order to raise funds for his arrival, but this report claims that a Champions League place could be the only way.

Szoboszlai is not as widely reported as an Arsenal target, but for anyone who has been following the Austrian Bundesliga at all will know just how much talent the 19 year-old is already showing for his side.

The RB Salzburg midfielder is unlikely to available too cheaply either, and we may well have competition for his signature after an impressive campaign, and again without the CL it would be understandable if we didn’t rate our chances of being able to compete to sign him.

Is there still a chance that we could back Arteta this summer without a climb into the European places? Has the manager done enough to convince the owners that the Spaniard warrants a strong backing in order to return us to the fore?

