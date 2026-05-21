Two Arsenal players at risk of not getting Premier League medal

Arsenal have officially been confirmed as Premier League champions for the 2025/2026 season, ending a 22-year wait to reclaim the title of champions of England.

The achievement marks a historic moment for the club and its supporters, with celebrations continuing across north London following a remarkable campaign at the Emirates Stadium.

Players and staff have been widely praised for their consistency throughout the season, and there remains the possibility of even greater success if Arsenal can also secure the Champions League title.

Medal Eligibility Rules Explained

As reported by Standard Sport, not every Arsenal player is currently guaranteed to receive a Premier League winners’ medal under the competition’s official regulations.

The report states that second-choice goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga and third-choice goalkeeper Tommy Setford have not played enough matches this season to meet the required threshold for automatic eligibility.

Premier League rules determine which players qualify for medals based on appearances during the campaign, and both goalkeepers are presently below the necessary number of matches.

David Raya has remained fit throughout the season and has consistently been Arsenal’s preferred goalkeeper, significantly limiting opportunities for Kepa and Setford to feature in league fixtures.

Arsenal Expected To Reward Goalkeepers

Despite the official regulations, Arsenal are still expected to ensure that both goalkeepers receive recognition for their contribution to the squad during the title winning campaign.

Clubs are provided with a collection of medals by the Premier League and are permitted to distribute additional medals at their own discretion.

As a result, Arsenal are likely to award medals to both Kepa and Setford from their allocated collection, ensuring they remain part of the club’s celebrations.

The triumph represents a major milestone for Arsenal after more than two decades without lifting the league title, and the atmosphere surrounding the club continues to reflect the scale of the achievement.

With supporters continuing to celebrate across north London and the possibility of European glory still alive, this could become one of the most memorable seasons in the club’s modern history.