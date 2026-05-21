Two Arsenal players at risk of not getting Premier League medal

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That’s a great gesture by the club
I remember being in a cricket cup winning team all way to semi final and then the captain dropped me for someone else who was out for 0 … however the team manager ensured I got a medal. I always remember that gesture
These things matter re club mentality and how all players will want to play for the team and coach
COYG