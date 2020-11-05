Two Arsenal players feature in Alan Shearers Team of the Week

After their impressive 1-0 win over Manchester United at the weekend, two Arsenal players have featured in Alan Shearer’s Premier League team of the week.

The Gunners visited Old Trafford on Sunday after losing back to back league games against Manchester City and Leicester City.

The pressure was on Mikel Arteta’s side to avoid a defeat at the home of an in-form Manchester United side.

The Gunners played the game well and they earned all three points for a fine performance even though the goal came from the penalty spot.

Several Arsenal players were in fine form in that game and two of them have made the Team of the Week for Shearer. The former Newcastle striker picked Arsenal’s Gabriel Magalhaes and Thomas Partey as reported by the Premier League.

Both players joined the club this summer and they proved their worth against one of Arsenal’s biggest rivals in the Premier League.

Shearer hails Gabriel for his performance against a strong United attack and he claimed that the Brazilian did well against Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood.

He said that Partey was “magnificent” and claimed that the Ghanaian was forming a fine partnership with Mohamed Elneny in Arsenal’s midfield.