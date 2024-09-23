Two Arsenal players make an incredible unwanted record against Man City

Arsenal Duo makes unwanted record against in the City game

The gunners won a point over the weekend in what was a fiercely contested game away to Man City, however it would have felt like a loss despite the unfortunate red card we picked up in the game. A late John Stones goal broke our hearts after a gallant defensive performance, such a cruel sport football is!

We got dominated by City after the red card and such was their dominance that an incredible but unwanted stat was made by two of our outfield players, Jurrien Timber and Kai Havertz. They both registered 6 and 5 attempted passes respectively in the game without completing any successfully, simply astonishing!

This has been the first time since the 2003/04 that an outfield player has played more than 89 minutes without completing a pass in the Premier league, that’s definitely an unwanted record. If it was only in the second half it would have been understandable given the context, however it’s for the whole game which makes it even more unbelievable.

Their impressive performance in the backline however should do well to cover up those stats with Havertz in particular working his socks off for the team with his tireless running and pressing and his clearances from city’s corners. Their contributions deserved a win despite their passing stats however it just didn’t happen, We can only now pick ourselves up and go again viewing the draw as point gained instead of two points dropped.

Looking ahead to the fixtures coming ahead, we’ll hopefully use it to get back into the top two and potentially even into first place.

KENNETH BENJAMIN.

