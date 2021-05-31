Two Arsenal players make top ten transfer flops of the season

Arsenal has just ended arguably their worst season in two decades after finishing outside the European places.

After winning the FA Cup last year, their fans hoped that the team would break back into the top four in this campaign.

They signed the likes of Thomas Partey and Gabriel Magalhaes to add to their FA Cup-winning team in the summer.

These new players had shown in their previous teams that they can deliver solid performances.

When the Gunners signed them, there was much optimism that Mikel Arteta’s team would end the campaign well.

However, they finished outside the European places despite a top-seven finish guaranteeing them a place in the newly-formed Europa Conference League.

Their poor form has earned two of their summer signings a place in the Premier League’s ten worst signing of the season.

Sports Mail claims that Partey and Willian are two of the worst buys made by Premier League teams in the campaign.

The Ghanaian came 10th on the list after failing to show top-level performance consistently.

Willian came third on the list after joining them from Chelsea on a free transfer.

The Brazilian makes £220,000-a-week at Arsenal, but his performances aren’t worth a quarter of that wage.