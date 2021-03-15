Two Arsenal players named in England’s Under21 squad for the Euros

Two Arsenal players have been called up to the England Under21 team for the Euros later this month.

Arsenal has consistently produced some of the best youngsters in England and they have been delivering on the international stage for the Three Lions at all levels.

The current senior team can bank on Bukayo Saka, whose emergence has been swift.

Saka will not be playing for the Under21s in the Euros, which is understandable considering that he is now a part of the senior England national team.

In his absence, Arsenal is still represented by Eddie Nketiah and Emile Smith Rowe, as reported by Sun Sports.

Smith Rowe only broke into the senior Arsenal team late last year, but he has been a mainstay in Mikel Arteta’s side.

He is earning his first call-up at this level. Nketiah, on the other hand, has been a trusted name for England in that age group.

The striker has scored a record 16 goals in just 14 Under21 matches for the England Under21 national team.

The coronavirus pandemic which affected the footballing calendar around the world also affected the timing of the competition and it will now be played this month.

The England Under21 side is set to face Portugal, Croatia and Switzerland in the group stages.