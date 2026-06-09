Two Arsenal stars among the top 15 most valuable players in the world

Arsenal have just reached the Champions League final and won the Premier League title, underlining the quality that exists within their current squad. Competing at the highest level across multiple competitions requires exceptional talent, and the Gunners have assembled a group capable of challenging for the biggest honours in football.

Over the years, Arsenal have strengthened their squad by recruiting players who have significantly improved the team. Their recent success reflects the impact of those additions, while the club’s continued activity in the transfer market demonstrates a determination to build even further on their achievements.

The Gunners remain focused on identifying players capable of enhancing the squad, and there is an understanding that maintaining success requires constant evolution. Even with a strong group already in place, Arsenal continue to search for individuals who can elevate the team to even greater heights.

The World’s Most Valuable Players

The current squad already includes several elite footballers, and The Daily Mail has revealed the list of the most valuable players in world football, courtesy of Football Observatory.

Numerous world-class talents are competing across Europe’s leading leagues, but the most valuable player in the world at present is Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal, who has been valued at £309.4 million. The Spaniard has established himself as one of the finest players on the global stage, and his valuation reflects the extraordinary regard in which he is held.

Such rankings offer an insight into how modern football values youth, potential, consistency, and elite-level performance. Players capable of influencing matches regularly for both club and country are often among the most highly prized assets in the sport.

Arsenal’s Representation

The first Arsenal player to appear on the list is Bukayo Saka, who is ranked as the tenth most valuable footballer in the world with a valuation of £96.1 million.

Declan Rice also features prominently, occupying 14th place with a valuation of £65.7 million. Both players have played vital roles in Arsenal’s recent success and continue to establish themselves among the leading talents in the game.

Their inclusion reflects the strength of Arsenal’s squad and highlights the calibre of players the club now possesses as it seeks to build on an outstanding season.

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