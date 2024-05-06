Two Arsenal stars could be Saudi Arabian targets in the summer

Arsenal expects a busy summer as they continue to improve their squad for future campaigns.

The Gunners remain one of the top clubs in the country and have been linked with several players.

However, they might also offload some of the players who have been part of their squad in the last two campaigns.

Mikel Arteta will look to sign a new striker and possibly a midfielder, which has led to reports suggesting that Gabriel Jesus and Thomas Partey are on their way out of the club.

Independent Sports has now revealed that both players could be targeted by clubs in Saudi Arabia when the season ends.

The report claims that Jesus and Partey seem to be players Arsenal will sell, and this has encouraged clubs from Saudi Arabia to pursue them.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Jesus and Partey are two important players for us; however, they have missed several games because of injuries this season and should be sold at the right price.

Saudi clubs are willing to pay a lot of money for their signature, and we should sell both players if that happens.

They have missed so many games combined, and it might not be worth the risk to keep an injury-prone player.

