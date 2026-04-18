Two Arsenal stars enter Real Madrid’s summer plans

Real Madrid are reportedly planning an ambitious summer approach that could see them target two players from Arsenal as part of their squad reinforcement strategy at the end of the season. The Spanish giants continue to monitor elite talent across Europe as they prepare for another transfer window of significant activity.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have enjoyed strong form over recent seasons and believe they have built a squad capable of competing at the highest level. The club remain confident in their key players and is determined to retain the core of their team while also adding further quality in the market.

Arsenal Face Potential Interest

While the Gunners are focused on strengthening their own squad, they are also aware that success inevitably attracts external interest. Some players may become targets for top European clubs, particularly if they continue to perform at a high level.

Reports suggest that Jurrien Timber and Martin Zubimendi have been identified by Real Madrid as potential additions. According to Football365, both players are considered suitable profiles for the Spanish club’s long-term plans and could be pursued in the upcoming window.

Arsenal, however, are not believed to be open to selling either player. Both are viewed as important parts of Mikel Arteta’s squad, and the club would prefer to maintain stability rather than weaken key areas of the team.

Transfer Decisions Ahead

Despite Arsenal’s stance, Real Madrid is expected to intensify their interest in the coming weeks. Their history of attracting top talent means they are rarely discouraged by initial resistance, especially when identifying players they believe can improve the squad.

Ultimately, any potential move would not depend solely on club negotiations. The players themselves would also have a role in deciding their future, particularly if interest from a club like Real Madrid were to influence their thinking.

If a player becomes unsettled or open to a new challenge, it can place additional pressure on their current club to consider offers more seriously. Arsenal will therefore need to remain firm if they wish to keep hold of their squad.

For now, both Timber and Zubimendi remain part of Arsenal’s plans, but the situation could develop quickly if Real Madrid formalises their interest.