Two Arsenal stars expected to miss the Bayer Leverkusen game

Arsenal will be without two of their regular starters when they face Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League tomorrow. The Gunners resume their European campaign at the knockout stage after delivering an impressive performance during the league phase of the competition.

Mikel Arteta’s side were flawless during that stage, winning all of their matches and establishing themselves as one of the strongest teams in the tournament. Their performances have led many observers to consider them among the favourites to win the Champions League this season.

Arsenal’s Strong European Ambitions

Arsenal reached the semi-final of the competition last term and have once again demonstrated their ability to compete with Europe’s elite clubs. Their consistency throughout the earlier stage of the tournament has further strengthened the belief that they could go all the way this time.

Many analysts believe the Gunners have been handed a relatively favourable path towards the final. Based on the draw, they are unlikely to face the strongest opponents in the competition until the final itself. While that scenario could provide an advantage, Arsenal must still prove their quality in each round, beginning with their upcoming tie against Leverkusen.

Over the next few matches, Arteta’s players will have the opportunity to show that they are capable of maintaining their high standards under the increased pressure of knockout football.

Key Absences for the First Leg

Despite their strong form, Arsenal will have to approach the first leg without two important members of their squad. Martin Odegaard and Ben White have both been ruled out of the match due to fitness concerns, which represents a setback for the team ahead of such a crucial fixture.

As reported by Hayters, neither player has fully recovered from their respective physical issues, meaning they will not be available for selection in the upcoming encounter with the German side.

Even without the duo, Arsenal still possess a squad filled with quality and depth. The team has already demonstrated during previous Champions League matches that it can perform well even when certain key players are unavailable.