Two Arsenal stars feature in starting XI of the most expensive players at the Euros

Arsenal has some of the best players participating in Euro 2024, and one of their stars could return to pre-season training as a European champion.

Mikel Arteta understands that his players’ dedication and determination have been crucial in their challenge for the Premier League title over the last two seasons. These qualities have also helped boost their market valuations significantly.

Transfermarkt, a key source for data on the world’s most valuable players, has provided valuations that The Sun used to create a starting XI of the most valuable players at Euro 2024. This elite lineup includes two Arsenal stars.

The report names William Saliba in defence, with the Frenchman valued at £67.5 million.

Bukayo Saka is the other Gunner on the team, with the English winger valued at £118.5 million.

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is a thing of pride to see two of our stars on this list, and it is why we are confident that next season will be a good campaign for us.

These players did well last term, and they might do even better in the next campaign as we try to win the league.

Saka and Saliba are two great players, and they are worth even more than this valuation in real life, that is why they are not for sale.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…