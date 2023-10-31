Two Arsenal stars finish in the Ballon d’Or top 30 players

Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard represented Arsenal at the Ballon d’Or, where both of them finished in the top 30.

Saka and Odegaard played pivotal roles in Arsenal’s success in the previous campaign, so it’s not surprising that their remarkable performances have been recognised.

The 2023 Ballon d’Or was won by Lionel Messi, securing the award once again, even though he now plays in the MLS.

Messi received this recognition due to his victory in the last World Cup, and the award could easily have gone to Erling Haaland or Kylian Mbappe if Argentina hadn’t achieved that success.

None of Arsenal’s players made it into the top ten, and according to the Daily Mail, Saka finished 24th on the list, while Odegaard shared the 28th spot with Randal Kolo Muani of PSG.

Just Arsenal Opinion

If we had won the Premier League last season, our players would have finished much further on the standings.

This should serve as a motivation to both players and their other teammates to work harder because success is close and they will get the recognition they deserve if they win some trophies.

For now, we expect them to do a superb job for us going forward and we could end this term with at least one trophy.

