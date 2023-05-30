Two Arsenal stars in top ten of the best passers under pressure

The ability to pass the ball effectively under pressure is a skill possessed by only a select few individuals, and Arsenal is fortunate to have players who excel in this aspect.

Under the guidance of Mikel Arteta, Arsenal has adopted a playing style reminiscent of Manchester City, characterised by a combination of possession-based football and impressive attacking displays.

One crucial element that the team requires is players who can maintain possession even when faced with opponents applying pressure. Such individuals are relatively rare in the footballing world.

In the Premier League, only a handful of clubs can boast players who perform well under pressure, and Arsenal is among them.

A collaboration between Opta and The Athletic has yielded a list of the best players in terms of ball retention under pressure. It comes as no surprise that Rodri of Manchester City tops the rankings, with the likes of Bruno Guimaraes and Jack Grealish also featuring in the top five.

Interestingly, the report highlights that Thomas Partey is the Arsenal player who excels the most in maintaining possession when under pressure. The Ghanaian midfielder ranks within the top ten in the Premier League for this skill. Additionally, Martin Odegaard is also listed among the top performers in this regard, further emphasising Arsenal’s strength in ball retention under pressure.

Just Arsenal Opinion

This report shows how important Partey was to our success in the last campaign, as reports suggest he could be sold this summer.

The Ghanaian is the most effective defensive shield we have at the Emirates at the moment and we need to keep him until at least after next season.

