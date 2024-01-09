Two Arsenal stars make Alan Shearers Team of the Season so far

Alan Shearer has included two Arsenal players in his Premier League Team of the Season so far, despite choosing not to include Erling Haaland.

Arsenal is having a commendable season as they vie for the Premier League title, rebounding from their performance last season. The Gunners are once again challenging Manchester City for the title, with additional competition from Liverpool and Aston Villa.

Mikel Arteta’s team has put in significant effort, but they haven’t been as dominant as in the previous campaign. This is reflected in their current position in the standings. Nonetheless, some of their players have distinguished themselves.

In selecting his Team of the Season so far, Shearer revealed that William Saliba made it into his defence, and Declan Rice secured a spot in midfield, according to the Daily Mail.

These two players represented Arsenal in a star-studded team, indicating that the Gunners’ season is, indeed, commendable.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Our season has not been as fantastic as the last one was, but our players have done their best.

Rice and Saliba have been key, but more men at the Emirates have done well this season.

We have many more games to go, and hopefully, 2024 will be much better than our end to 2023.

