Two Arsenal stars make Mirror Sports Premier League team of the week

Arsenal players make it on to the Mirror Sport’s weekly best eleven list.

It was an interesting weekend in the Premier League as Arsenal earned yet another win to boost their European hopes and the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea also earned important wins as well.

The Gunners have now won their last three games including two Premier League games, it has provided the fuel for a late charge towards qualification for a place in Europe next season.

Most of the Arsenal players shone last weekend, but only two of them made the Mirror Sports team of the week.

Bernd Leno who arguably saved the game is the first Arsenal player on the team, he made a series of late saves for the Gunners as Everton pushed forward.

He has been a bright light in the Gunners’ side all season even when his teammates have failed to protect him.

The second Arsenal player to make the team is the ever-reliable Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who scored twice to help the Gunners down the stubborn Toffees.

Aubameyang has now pulled level with Jamie Vardy on the Premier League’s top scorers list despite playing for an Arsenal side that has underperformed for large parts of the season.

Having not watched every single game this weekend I am unable to pass judgement on some of the other players included in their team of the week, though I am surprised that Shkodran Mustafi never made it.

Mikel Arteta will be hoping that his players can maintain their level of performance as they take on Olympiacos in the Europa League on Thursday.