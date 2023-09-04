Two Arsenal stars make the BBC Team of the Week

Arsenal’s victory over Manchester United yesterday was undoubtedly a result of the exceptional performances put forth by their players.

In a fixture that was arguably their biggest of the season thus far, Mikel Arteta’s team emerged victorious with a nice 3-1 win over Erik Ten Hag’s side. This triumph is sure to boost their confidence, and many of their players showcased top-notch form throughout the match.

As a recognition of their outstanding displays, two Arsenal players, Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice, have earned a place in Garth Crooks’ BBC Team of the Week. They were selected for their commendable efforts in midfield, forming part of a 3-4-3 formation alongside other standout performers from various clubs over the weekend.

On Rice, Crooks wrote: “Rice has been outstanding for the Gunners since his arrival and provides everything Granit Xhaka could do, without the Swiss international’s recklessness or combustible nature. His goal against Manchester United in the final seconds of the match doesn’t just win you games, they are the goals that, in the final analysis, win you titles.”

On Odegaard, Crooks added:” His equaliser 35 seconds after Manchester United had taken the lead was a lifesaver for Arsenal. The longer the game continued without that reply, the more desperate they would have become. Odegaard’s finish was first class. The ball came from a difficult angle so his technique had to be spot-on – and it was. He struck the ball so sweetly it flew past Andre Onana in the Manchester United goal.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Rice and Odegaard were in top form for us in that match and it is hardly a surprise that they have been named in this Team of the Week.

We now hope they will maintain this level of performance and win other big matches during the season.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…