Two Arsenal stars named as most improved Premier League players this season

Arsenal is one of the most improved clubs in Europe this season, thanks to the performance of some of their players.

The Gunners have spent the majority of the term at the top of the league table and could remain there for long if they stay in form.

Two men driving their success this season are Gabriel Martinelli and Granit Xhaka.

The Daily Mail released the list of the most improved players in the EPL this season and they featured on it.

On Xhaka, they wrote:

“Xhaka’s midfield performances have built a solid foundation for the likes of Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus to express themselves freely up front in pursuit of goals.”

On Martinelli, they added:

“Martinelli has epitomised Arsenal’s youthful fearlessness and is benefitting immensely from a long period of time in the team without injury, having struggled with knee problems in the past.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Xhaka and Martinelli have proven to be top talents for this club this term and we are lucky to have them on the team.

Hopefully, they will continue to show great form until the end of this season and help us end the campaign successfully.

But we need everyone on the team to show fine form to collectively reach our goals.

