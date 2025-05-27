Oleksandr Zinchenko and Raheem Sterling
Arsenal News Gooner News

Two Arsenal stars named in the starting XI of biggest flops of the season

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal’s squad includes some of the best players in the Premier League this season, but it also features a few flops who let the team down when they were needed most. The Gunners finished second in the league and reached the semifinals of both the Champions League and League Cup, showing they had a strong campaign overall.

However, there is a sense that they could have gone one better had certain players performed at a higher level throughout the season. Several individuals rose to the occasion when key names like Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka were unavailable, but not everyone managed to impress.

Two Arsenal players listed among season’s biggest flops

While underperforming players exist at every Premier League club, Metro Sport has compiled a starting XI of the biggest flops across the division this term. Unfortunately for Arsenal, two of their players made the cut.

Oleksandr Zinchenko was named as the starting left-back in the flop XI, highlighting a difficult season for the Ukrainian. He struggled defensively and failed to build on his more promising previous campaign.

Joining him in the side is Raheem Sterling, who was selected as the left-winger. Despite his past success at Manchester City, he was unable to deliver consistent performances for Chelsea and failed to contribute meaningfully when it mattered at Arsenal.

Sterling v Leicester City
(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Time for changes

Zinchenko’s form was not good enough for a side pushing to win major honours. He did not offer the needed balance between attack and defence, and his lapses cost the team in big matches. If Arsenal want to win trophies next season, decisions will have to be made.

These players have had their chance and may now need to move on so the club can bring in stronger replacements. Arsenal is close to something special and cannot afford to carry underperformers any longer.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

More Stories / Latest News
Partey
Ghana’s FA gives reason why Partey was not named in their latest squad
Kaoru Mitoma
Arsenal makes Premier League winger an alternative to Rodrygo
Tomas Rosicky
Arsenal idol had a spell in intensive care after a health scare
Posted by

Tags Oleksandr Zinchenko Raheem Sterling

4 Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

  1. I thought Zichenko did not play big games or many games for that matter but the writer is alleging Zichenko cost us in those matches because of lack of concentration. Is anyone able to name one game?

    Reply

  2. Sterling is unfortunately a dead cert for this team. Shame it hasn’t worked out but there you go. Zinchenko is a silly pick though as he’s hardly played, and hasn’t really done a great deal wrong when he has. He’s a good player, nowhere near as bad as people like to make out.

    Reply

  3. Well I’m shocked, how can Sterling be considered for the flop of the season 11. I thought from the day that we signed him it was inspired. Has no one been watching him this season.

    He’s been pounding those touchlines all season in readiness to come on. And in my opinion, no other player did that better. 😂🤣👍😉🙄🤦‍♂️🤷‍♂️

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors