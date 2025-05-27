Two Arsenal stars named in the starting XI of biggest flops of the season

Arsenal’s squad includes some of the best players in the Premier League this season, but it also features a few flops who let the team down when they were needed most. The Gunners finished second in the league and reached the semifinals of both the Champions League and League Cup, showing they had a strong campaign overall.

However, there is a sense that they could have gone one better had certain players performed at a higher level throughout the season. Several individuals rose to the occasion when key names like Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka were unavailable, but not everyone managed to impress.

Two Arsenal players listed among season’s biggest flops

While underperforming players exist at every Premier League club, Metro Sport has compiled a starting XI of the biggest flops across the division this term. Unfortunately for Arsenal, two of their players made the cut.

Oleksandr Zinchenko was named as the starting left-back in the flop XI, highlighting a difficult season for the Ukrainian. He struggled defensively and failed to build on his more promising previous campaign.

Joining him in the side is Raheem Sterling, who was selected as the left-winger. Despite his past success at Manchester City, he was unable to deliver consistent performances for Chelsea and failed to contribute meaningfully when it mattered at Arsenal.

Time for changes

Zinchenko’s form was not good enough for a side pushing to win major honours. He did not offer the needed balance between attack and defence, and his lapses cost the team in big matches. If Arsenal want to win trophies next season, decisions will have to be made.

These players have had their chance and may now need to move on so the club can bring in stronger replacements. Arsenal is close to something special and cannot afford to carry underperformers any longer.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…