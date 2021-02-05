Two Arsenal stars nominated for January Premier League awards

Arsenal pair Bukayo Saka and Bernd Leno are in the running to win the PFA Premier League Player of the month award for January.

Our side took a huge upturn in fortunes after Christmas, ending a winless streak of seven in the division to come through with five wins from their next six matches.

Three of those wins all came in the first month of 2021, with Bern Leno keeping four clean sheets in that time.

The German conceded just the once, in our 3-1 win over Southampton, keeping clean sheets against all of Manchester United, Newcastle, Crystal Palace and West Brom.

Saka could well be amongst the favourites for this month’s award however, despite his teammates great achievement, having scored three times and bagged an assist as his team returned to top form, playing a key role throughout the month until missing the Man United clash with injury.

The youngster will be the youngest winner of the award should he be selected, taking the record from a fellow former Gunner in Nicolas Anelka, who won the award back in February 1999, with the striker turning 20 that March.

Saka will turn 20 in September, and could well have a few more chances to achieve the record…

Am I alone in thinking Saka would be deserving of the award for January? Who do you expect to be his closest rivals for the award?

Patrick