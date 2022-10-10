Two Arsenal stars nominated for Player of the Month for September (Women)

Arsenal stars Little & Mead nominated PFA Fans Player of the Month by Michelle

Kim Little and Beth Mead have both been shortlisted for the PFA Vertu Motors Fans Player of the Month award for September.

Beth has continued her magical form into the 2022/23 season with three goals and two assists in only two WSL games that have been played so far this season. Beth has also been nominated for Barclays WSL Player of the Month (alongside Arsenal´s Rafaelle Souza) and Barclays WSL Goal of the Month (alongside Arsenal´s Stina Blackstenius).

Beth has also been voted the 2021/22 England Women’s Player of the Year! She is a very worthy recipient of the prize. Beth was named Player of the Tournament and the Golden Boot winner as part of England’s triumphant Euro 2022 squad. She also netted 14 goals for her country this year – more than any other player in history.

Beth was influential during the tournament, netting six goals including a hat-trick against Norway in the group stage, as well as laying on five assists for her teammates to help drive them onto glory.

This latest success comes on the back of Beth being nominated for the Ballon d’Or Feminin, UEFA Women’s Player of the Year and the BBC’s Women’s Footballer of the Year. It´s a double celebration for Arsenal, as Bukayo Saka scooped the men’s award last month.

Arsenal´s Captain Kim Little remains a tower of strength in the middle of the field and has one goal, from a penalty against Brighton & Hove Albion. Kim spent the summer on loan at OL Reign in the United States after retiring from international football last year.

They are joined on the shortlist by Manchester United’s Maya Le Tissier and Aston Villa’s Rachel Daly, who has taken the league by storm since joining in the summer from Houston Dash. Kenza Dali, another new signing for Villa who’s made an immediate impact, rounds off the nominees.

You can vote for your WSL Player of the Month here.

Good luck to our Arsenal Women – Beth must surely need another trophy cabinet to house all of these trophies!

Michelle Maxwell

