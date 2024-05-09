Two Arsenal stars recognised for having an outstanding season

Former England star Teddy Sheringham has praised Declan Rice for meeting expectations at the Emirates and helping the players around him to perform better.

Rice has been a revelation at Arsenal and already looks like he should have cost more than the record-breaking fee the Gunners paid to sign him from West Ham.

Mikel Arteta’s side benefits from having him in their squad, and he makes the lives of Martin Odegaard and Kai Havertz easier.

There were question marks over his scoring abilities before he moved to the club, and he has scored some very important goals for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Rice is indeed one of the best signings of the season and Sheringham said, as quoted by The Sun:

“He’s given Arsenal the balance in the midfield that allows them to release two players in front of Declan Rice.

“He allows other players to go out and play. Martin Odegaard has a new lease of life with Rice in the team.

“Havertz has come alive and he’s fitted into Arsenal’s style – one minute he’s floating about, coming deep, the next he’s scoring headers and acting as a target man, but Rice allows Arsenal to get more out of him too.

“Declan lets other players express themselves. He’s that good. I called it last summer.”

We broke our transfer record to sign Nicolas Pepe from Lille, but he did not come close to proving he was good enough to play for this club.

However, Rice has already made the fee we paid to sign him look like a steal, and this is just the start of his Arsenal career.

