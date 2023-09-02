Two Arsenal stars tipped to still move to Saudi Arabia

Arsenal, having made both incoming and outgoing transfers during the recent transfer window, still have some players who could potentially leave the club. According to a report from Talk Sport, Saudi clubs are still in the market for talent from top European clubs, and Arsenal may see some departures to the Middle East.

One player who is mentioned as a potential departure is Gabriel Magalhaes. The Brazilian defender, who was a regular starter for Arsenal since joining the club, has lost his place in the starting lineup this season. It is suggested that he might be tempted by the financial incentives offered by clubs in the Middle East.

Another player who could make a move before the transfer window in the Saudi Pro League closes on September 7th is Nicolas Pepe. The Ivorian winger has reportedly been told to leave Arsenal and was unable to secure a transfer before the deadline day in other European leagues. As a result, there is speculation that he may consider a move to the Saudi Pro League.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Pepe is a player we need to get rid of because we simply do not need him at the moment. The Ivorian has done badly since he joined us and does not seem like he will ever get better.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…