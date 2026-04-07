Two Arsenal stars to miss Sporting Club game

Jurrien Timber and Bukayo Saka are expected to miss Arsenal’s Champions League clash against Sporting Club this evening. The fixture represents one of the most challenging games the Gunners will face in the coming weeks, with the risk of elimination looming large.

Sporting have demonstrated their European credentials by producing a commanding performance against Bodo/Glimt in the previous round, suggesting they have the quality and composure to progress far in the tournament this season. Their recent form will make them a formidable opponent, and Arsenal will need to adapt to the absence of key personnel.

Injury Concerns Ahead of the Match

Arsenal’s fitness situation has become a significant talking point ahead of the game. Manager Mikel Arteta confirmed via Arsenal Media that Saka and Timber are not ready to feature, stating, “They’re having trouble, they’re not ready yet. Let’s see, hopefully they’re going to be ready for the weekend, if everything goes well, and that’s a massive boost because in recent days we’ve lost so many important players and that’s something that we need to change immediately.” Their absence represents a setback, but Arteta remains focused on preparing his squad for the match and the remainder of the season.

Maintaining Competitiveness

Even without Saka and Timber, Arsenal still possess a strong and capable squad with the quality to compete against any side in Europe. Observers expect the Gunners to secure a positive result despite the injury concerns. This period of the season is particularly critical, with multiple fixtures demanding peak physical condition and tactical discipline. Arsenal must ensure their players are fully prepared to meet these challenges, both in the Champions League and in the remaining domestic games, to sustain their ambitions across all competitions.

With the match set to kick off in a few hours, all eyes will be on how Arsenal adapt to their absences and whether they can assert control against a confident Sporting side.