Two Arsenal stars vying for Dubai Globe Soccer Awards as Odegaard is snubbed

Arsenal has become a consistent contender for the Premier League title in recent seasons, earning recognition for their top performers on the global stage. Under Mikel Arteta’s leadership, the team has demonstrated impressive form over the last two campaigns, although their current season has seen a slight dip in performance levels.

Despite their prominence, Arsenal did not have any players among the frontrunners for the prestigious Ballon d’Or this year. However, two key stars, Bukayo Saka and William Saliba, have received nominations for the Player of the Year award at the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards, as reported by The Daily Mail.

Saka and Saliba have been instrumental in Arsenal’s success. Saka’s dynamic displays on the wing and Saliba’s commanding presence in defence have cemented their places as vital members of Arteta’s squad. These nominations reflect their rising profiles and the recognition they are receiving for their contributions at the highest level.

However, they face stiff competition for the award. Ballon d’Or winner Rodri, who played a crucial role in Manchester City’s treble-winning campaign, and Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior, renowned for his dazzling performances, are considered the favourites to win the accolade.

One notable omission from the nominations is Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard. The Norwegian midfielder has been a consistent performer for the Gunners, orchestrating play from midfield and contributing key goals. While surprising, his exclusion underscores the intense competition for such global awards.

While Arsenal fans may not expect Saka or Saliba to win, their nominations highlight the club’s growing influence on the world stage. As the Gunners continue to pursue major trophies, the chances of their players receiving such honours will undoubtedly increase.

Recognition like this serves as a testament to Arsenal’s progress under Arteta and the quality of their squad. With continued success, Arsenal stars could soon become strong contenders for global individual awards.

