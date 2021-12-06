Two Arsenal summer signings named in the top 15 Premier League surprise performers

Arsenal’s form in this campaign has been helped by the performance of several players on the team.

Mikel Arteta has assembled a team capable of winning any match.

When he splashed the cash on some players in the summer, not all of them came to the Emirates with the best profile in European football.

This gave them the chance to surpass expectations and at least two of them have done so.

Spanish outlet, Fichajes.net listed 15 Premier League stars who have performed above expectations in this campaign and two of them are Aaron Ramsdale and Takehiro Tomiyasu.

Both players joined Arsenal in the summer and weren’t expected to perform so well, but they have both cemented their place in the team.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tomiyasu and Ramsdale have been a delight to watch in this campaign and they show we can trust Mikel Arteta to buy and develop players.

They are both 23 and probably individually have around a decade more worth of performance to deliver for the club.

The season has just started, but it is clear to see that when the best players in their positions are being named at the end of the campaign, both players will be in the conversation.