Two Arsenal summer signings named in the top 15 Premier League surprise performers

Arsenal’s form in this campaign has been helped by the performance of several players on the team.
Mikel Arteta has assembled a team capable of winning any match.
When he splashed the cash on some players in the summer, not all of them came to the Emirates with the best profile in European football.
This gave them the chance to surpass expectations and at least two of them have done so.
Spanish outlet, Fichajes.net listed 15 Premier League stars who have performed above expectations in this campaign and two of them are Aaron Ramsdale and Takehiro Tomiyasu.
Both players joined Arsenal in the summer and weren’t expected to perform so well, but they have both cemented their place in the team.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Tomiyasu and Ramsdale have been a delight to watch in this campaign and they show we can trust Mikel Arteta to buy and develop players.
They are both 23 and probably individually have around a decade more worth of performance to deliver for the club.
The season has just started, but it is clear to see that when the best players in their positions are being named at the end of the campaign, both players will be in the conversation.
Good to see this recognition, Sambi & Tavares couldn’t have been far off a mention to be fair
I also reckon Ben White is looking better than Partey last year as our big spend signing so after all the exaggerated stick Arteta got for Willian credit where it is due surely
Apart from Odegaard, all our new recruits have impressed me and Tavares and Lokonga both represent excellent value for money.In a flat back four, Tomi is fine but I doubt if he could be effective as a RWB .In any event a back three set up does not appeal to me although it could be used to match up with Chelsea who are the best exponents of the system in the EPL.
White continues to make some bad decisions with the ball, and we have been punished against the top teams. Not sold on him being a CB to partner with Gabriel.
Personally, would rather give him a try as a DM; a position we badly need filled, and I think White has those attributes. Good on the ball, good passer, can drive forward, and can sit back and be a 3rd CB when momentum is against us.