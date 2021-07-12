Two Arsenal targets among players who have increased their market value at Euro 2020

Euro 2020 has finished with heartbreak for England and their fans, but some players shone in the competition for their respective nations.

Arsenal has been linked with a move for a number of players who did well in the competition and two of them have been listed as players who saw their transfer value rise because of their performances.

Marca reports that the Gunners want to sign Mikkel Damsgaard and they are facing competition from the likes of Juventus for his signature.

In another report, the same publication names him as one of five players who have become more valuable than they were prior to Euro 2020.

The report says before the competition, Sampdoria valued him at 11m euros, but his value has since increased to 50m euros.

The second Arsenal target on the list is Patrik Schick after his exploits for the impressive Czech Republic.

He has struggled in transfers to clubs like AS Roma whom he left for Bayer Leverkusen last year.

He didn’t go into the competition as one of the contenders for the Golden Boot but he ended up scoring 5 times for his nation.

If he takes that form to club football, then he could become one of the best players in Europe.