Two Arsenal targets listed again as players expected to leave Barcelona

Arsenal has been doing business with Barcelona for a long time. The clubs have exchanged the likes of Cesc Fabregas, Thierry Henry, and Alexandre Song in the past and that list might be improved upon this summer.

This is because Arsenal has continued to be linked with a move for Barcelona players this season and at least three Barca players have been linked with a move to the Emirates in recent months.

Reports have linked the Gunners with a move for Ousmane Dembele, Rafinha Alcantara and Philippe Coutinho, all of whom might leave Camp Nou this summer.

Coutinho has continually been linked with a move back to England with Arsenal and MundoDeportivo is adding the Brazilian to the list of players that the Catalans look to sell in the summer.

However, Coutinho and Alcantara are not the only players that the Spanish would look to sell according to the report and in addition to Coutinho and Alcantara, Barcelona would look to sell: Carles Alena, Jean-Clair Todibo and Moussa Wague.

Rafinha and Coutinho are both out on-loan from Barcelona with the former at Celta Vigo while the latter is at Bayern Munich.

It goes to show the effects that the Coronavirus pandemic is having on the biggest clubs in the world and there is an opportunity here for some classy players to be snapped up at bargain prices.

But will Arsenal be one of those clubs that will take advantage of Barcelona’s financial woes?