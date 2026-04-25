Two Arsenal targets set to miss their Emirates audition for Newcastle

Newcastle United will be without two Arsenal transfer targets when they face the Gunners in the Premier League today, in a fixture that carries major importance for both clubs. With the season reaching a decisive stage, neither side can afford to drop points in such a significant contest.

Arsenal need a victory to keep their title hopes alive, while Newcastle require a positive result to improve their difficult position in the league table. At this point in the campaign, every match has added pressure, and any setback could prove costly in the race for respective objectives.

Newcastle Dealt Major Blow

The Magpies are still expected to provide stern opposition at the Emirates and will look to frustrate the home side throughout the afternoon. Newcastle have shown enough quality this season to trouble strong opponents, even when circumstances have not gone in their favour.

However, according to The Daily Mail’s Craig Hope, Tino Livramento and Anthony Gordon are now confirmed absentees for the match, and neither player will feature in the fixture. Newcastle had reportedly hoped that at least one of them would be available, but both are now set to miss out.

Arsenal Given Added Opportunity

Their absence could hand Arsenal an important advantage against a side that would normally rely on the energy and quality of both players. Losing two influential figures before such an important encounter is far from ideal for Newcastle as they attempt to secure a valuable result.

Arsenal are believed to admire both men and are interested in signing them at the end of the season. This fixture would have offered Livramento and Gordon an ideal stage to demonstrate that they possess the quality required to play at the Emirates in front of Arsenal supporters.

Even so, Arsenal must remain fully focused on the challenge ahead rather than the missing names in the visiting squad. Newcastle will still arrive determined to compete strongly, and the Gunners know they must deliver a disciplined performance if they are to claim the points they need.