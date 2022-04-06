Two Arsenal Women make their 150th appearance in 5-0 thrashing of Leicester

Beth Mead and Katie McCabe are two players that everybody knows and loves and when it comes to the team sheet they are both ever present no matter the manager. But they both reached an important milestone on the weekend and it deserves to be celebrated.

Although Arsenal ran out 5-0 winners over Leicester on the weekend, both of these ladies had double reason to smile at the end of the game as they both reached the 150-game milestone in their Arsenal careers so far.

Mead first donned an Arsenal shirt back in 2017 and within the space of five years has now taken to the pitch 150 times.

It didn’t take her long to get on the scoresheet in her 150th appearance either as two minutes into the game she got Arsenal’s first in a rout that would see them run out as 5-0 winners.

McCabe on the other hand although not on the scoresheet in the recent game, first joined Arsenal two years before Mead in 2015 and over the space of seven years has appeared 150 times.

Although when she first joined, 150 games might have seen a bit of a way off as after a lack of first team starts and injuries she saw herself be sent out on loan to Glasgow City in 2017 where she helped them to the Scottish title. She then returned to Arsenal from her loan spell in the same season and has since been an ever present in the side, putting behind her the struggles and injuries she first faced.

Another bit of good news is that Katie has also signed a new long-term contract not long ago at the club and will no doubt be aiming for 200 appearances, if not more.

For some players reaching the 50-game milestone is seen as an achievement, but 150 for both of these women is very impressive, and if they continue in the way they have been there will be many more appearances from both I am sure!

Shenel Osman

@sh3n3l_