Two Arsenal Women stars nominated for WSL Goal Of The Month – Choose yours..

Arsenal Womens Beth Mead and Blackstenius nominated for Barclays Goal of the Month by Michelle

Arsenal´s Beth Mead and Stina Blackstenius have been nominated for the Barclays Goal of the Month for September.

There are six contenders for the Barclays Goal of the Month award, which is voted for by fans. The Arsenal pair are amongst this six.

Stina scored Arsenal´s second goal against Brighton in the first Women´s Super League game of the 2022/23 season, with a rocket of a shot into the top left hand corner, which goalkeeper Megan Walsh couldn´t quite get to with an outstretched glove. See Arsenal v Brighton match highlights here:

Beth’s scored a beautiful goal in the first five minutes of the North London Derby at Emirates Stadium, in front of a record-breaking WSL crowd. Beth opened the scoresheet against Tottenham and it was Beth´s third goal of the 2022/23 season. See Arsenal v Tottenham match highlights here

Beth has also been nominated for Barclays September Player of the Month, as has Arsenal´s centre-back Rafaelle Souza.

Who's winning the first Goal of the Month of the 2022-23 season then? 👀 Get your votes in now: https://t.co/eJBizzHn7T#BarclaysWSL pic.twitter.com/J9UzdiDgQs — Barclays Women's Super League (@BarclaysWSL) October 8, 2022

Beth and Stina are up against Jess Park, Ashleigh Neville, Laura Coombs and Rachel Daly who scored some cracking goals too.

You can vote for your favourite goal here, as well as having your say on Manager of the Month with the boss Jonas Eidevall among the nominees.

Have you supported our Arsenal Women? And the boss?

