Two Arsenal youngsters drafted into first team training

Arsenal are preparing for a demanding Champions League encounter against Inter Milan this week, a match both clubs are determined to win as the competition enters a crucial phase. The Gunners have worked relentlessly to remain the only side with a 100 per cent record in the tournament this season, and they will be eager to preserve that achievement when they face the Italian giants.

Despite dealing with several injuries, Arsenal remain confident in their approach. Some players could return in time for the fixture, although the absence of certain first-team figures is not considered an acceptable excuse for a defeat. The squad has shown resilience throughout the campaign, and expectations remain high regardless of personnel concerns.

Arteta’s preparations and high standards

Mikel Arteta continues to demand excellence from his players and has invested significant effort in ensuring the squad remains in peak condition. His work has taken the team to a new level, with performances reflecting a balance of discipline, intensity and ambition. The manager is determined that Arsenal maintain their momentum, particularly in Europe, where consistency is vital for progression.

Arteta has also made it clear that injuries will not alter his standards. The focus remains on execution, concentration and belief, with every player expected to contribute fully when called upon. This mindset has underpinned Arsenal’s strong start and remains central to their preparations for the Inter Milan test.

Academy involvement and emerging talent

Alongside the immediate challenge, Arsenal continue to integrate young players into the senior environment. According to Arsenal Youth, two academy prospects trained with the first team in their latest session. The report stated that Josh Nichols and Marli Salmon were involved with the rest of the squad, offering both valuable exposure to senior football demands.

Salmon is hoping to add to his two senior caps this season, while Nichols remains highly rated within the club. His progress has already been noted, having been named on the bench when Arsenal faced Club Brugge. Their inclusion reflects Arteta’s intention to develop talent from within as the season unfolds.

With a blend of experience and youth, Arsenal approach the Inter Milan fixture with confidence and focus. Maintaining their flawless European record remains a priority, but the match also represents another step in the club’s long-term vision, combining immediate ambition with sustained development across all levels of the squad.