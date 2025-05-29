Two Arsenal youngsters make the top ten Golden Boy awards

Arsenal continue to demonstrate their long-standing commitment to youth development, with two of their most promising youngsters nominated for the prestigious 2025 Golden Boy award. The club’s Hale End Academy, renowned for producing elite talent, has again delivered standout performers who are beginning to make their mark on the senior stage.

This season proved to be a breakthrough campaign for both Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly, who have emerged as genuine first-team prospects. Nwaneri, despite debuting for the senior side at an exceptionally young age, saw increased game time and began to assert himself more consistently in the team. Meanwhile, Lewis-Skelly made his first appearances for the senior side and quickly established himself as the club’s primary option at left back.

Recognition for Youth Development Excellence

Their rise has not gone unnoticed. According to Tribuna, both players have been nominated for the 2025 edition of the Golden Boy award, which recognises the best young player in European football under the age of 21. Impressively, both Arsenal talents were ranked within the top ten, with Lewis-Skelly securing fourth place and Nwaneri placed eighth.

Such recognition is not only a testament to their individual efforts but also highlights the strength of Arsenal’s youth system and the club’s trust in giving young players meaningful opportunities. These rankings reflect the impressive impact both players have made in what is still the early phase of their professional careers.

Securing Arsenal’s Future Talent

As both players are still in their teenage years, their potential remains immense. Their development will be pivotal to Arsenal’s long-term plans, and the club will likely look to secure their futures with new contracts to fend off interest from other top clubs.

Nwaneri and Lewis-Skelly represent more than just emerging talent, they symbolise the vision of a club intent on building success through internal growth as much as through external recruitment. Their inclusion among Europe’s most promising young footballers provides clear validation of the club’s academy philosophy and offers supporters plenty of reason for optimism about the seasons to come.

