Two bad results doesn’t mean Arsenal’s season is over – Get behind the team

After finishing eighth two seasons in a row, Arsenal fans just wanted to see progress being made in the current season.

Although a top four spot was wanted by everyone, a top six finish would also have been a satisfactory result, especially when the club had the fourth youngest team in Europe.

However, with the way things panned out since the first day of the ongoing season, Mikel Arteta’s men have placed themselves the favourites for the fourth Champions League spot.

This season the red half of London has been way more consistent on the pitch than they have been in half a decade. They have made the crowd gasp countless times.

They have made them believe in something. However, a few bad results have diminished the feel-good factor to some extent.

And despite being frustrated at the performances of Arsenal in the past couple of weeks, one cannot give up on the team just yet.

Club photographer Stuart MacFarlane, who has been at his current position at North London for the past 21 years, felt similarly.

After a disappointing defeat to Brighton on Saturday, he took to Instagram and said, “It’s been a tough week for everyone but let’s stick together, don’t get carried away and lose what’s been built this season.”

Ray Parlour: "It’s been a bad week for Arsenal and being an Arsenal fan. But look, they’ve got a chance. Look at the table, they’ve got a game in hand. You’ve just got to believe in yourself." [metro via talksport] pic.twitter.com/N9Wh7mIepc — AfcVIP⁴⁹ (@VipArsenal) April 11, 2022

He carried on, “We Are The Arsenal…#COYG.”

Support is the biggest thing we can provide at the moment. Despite the club’s huge wealth, they cannot buy it. They just can be hopeful of that from the fans.

And I genuinely believe that majority of fans will stick with the team, even if things go awry from here.

It’s because the current Arsenal team has made us believe in something. It has made us feel something we haven’t since a very long time…

