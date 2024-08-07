Two Belgian clubs set to battle over signing Arsenal youngster

Arsenal is open to Nathan Butler-Oyedeji’s permanent departure this summer, with two Belgian clubs, Standard Liege and Eupen, expressing interest in him.
We cannot keep all our youngsters happy, and because we are looking to win some major trophies, we may not find spaces to test them.
If they want out, we should allow them to leave and add a buy-back clause in players that will likely explode in the coming years.
