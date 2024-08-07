Two Belgian clubs set to battle over signing Arsenal youngster

Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Arsenal is open to Nathan Butler-Oyedeji’s permanent departure this summer, with two Belgian clubs, Standard Liege and Eupen, expressing interest in him.

The Gunners have a wealth of young talent coming through their ranks, and some players are finding it challenging to break into the first team. This situation has led to several academy players leaving the club this summer, and Arsenal is not standing in the way of any youngster who wishes to leave for more game time.

Butler-Oyedeji is the latest player being made available for a transfer in pursuit of more playing opportunities.

According to Football Insider, he already has clubs looking to sign him, with Standard Liege and Eupen being the most serious suitors. Both Belgian sides believe that his development at a top club like Arsenal has prepared him to make a significant impact on their teams.

Arsenal will allow Butler-Oyedeji to choose his preferred destination and will negotiate a deal for his transfer accordingly.

We cannot keep all our youngsters happy, and because we are looking to win some major trophies, we may not find spaces to test them.

If they want out, we should allow them to leave and add a buy-back clause in players that will likely explode in the coming years.

Nathan Butler-Oyedeji

