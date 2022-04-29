Two big boosts for Arsenal in training ahead of crucial West Ham clash (plus video)

The Top Four is in Arsenal’s hands at the moment despite our awful blip in losing three winnable games in a row. But thanks to Tottenham’s inconsistency we are again favourites to finish in the Champions League places.
But we can still only take it game by game, and next up for us is our London rivals West Ham United on Sunday, but there are quite a few factors in our favour with the Hammers half way through their Europa League semi-final against Eintracht Frankfurt.
So Arsenal will certainly be fresher than our opponents and although Thomas Partey and Tierney are still missing, the good news is that Tomiyasu was looking extremely sharp in yesterday’s training video released by Arsenal, and will hopefully be fit and ready.
Another big boost is that Bukayo Saka is also looking relaxed and ready to go. After having taken a knock against Chelsea he was withdrawn in the second half when he limped off during the win over Man United, and we were worried about him recovering in time.
But all seems well, and the whole squad were looking relaxed and happy in training as you can see in the video….
21 CommentsAdd a Comment
All teams look good in training.
Thousands of stretches, passes, drills and routines. Yet on the day the Chelsea game is decided by Christianson giving a suicide back pass and 4 Chelsea defenders giving Eddie 3 hours and 5 chances to score the second while the Utd game is decided by Bruno missing a penalty which Ronaldo should have taken.
So what’s your point.
@Efe. What’s your point.
you should not be an Arsenal supporter, the negativity shown towards the team you ‘support’ is shocking. You sound like a man u / chelsea supporter in the way you comment.
Wat is the meaning of Ur own article bayi🧐🧐
Hahaha.. Its because of the pressure from Arsenal players that made them commit those errors hater!
Interesting perspective, but is this only happening when Arsenal is playing?
We lost 3 on the spin we were supposed to win Then we won 2 on the spin we were supposed to lose. So with that logic we should beat Westham especially as they have no CB’s and are tired after their mid week semi with no realistic chance to qualify top 4 from the league. But….
Try to be positive for once man….
Is anyone interested in discussing the benefits of having Tomi and Saka fit and healthy????
Not really, thats boring having no drama.
I’m optimistic, and now we know that we can get results even if some of our key players are out. I don’t take anything for granted, but top four looks more likely with three points against West Ham 🔴⚪️
Well Pat, it could mean that Cedric switches to LB and Tomi as the RB, playing Xhaka and Elneny in MF?
By the way, all this talk about WHU playing on Thursday, didn’t Leicester as well?
We can only hope to win. We should win but you never can tell. If we win though, I’m confident of a top4 finish for us then.
Aren’t mistakes part game anymore? We made so many mistakes costing us 9 winnable point at a bounce. Chelsea and Man U couldnt cope with the pressure offered, and call it mere mistakes?
I think the Newcastle game is make or break, they are llaying really well atm.
No excuses if Arsenal don’t win this game will never be a better time to play West Ham they have no centre backs are sure to rest a few players for 2nd leg of Europe league they are there for the taking nothing less than 3 points is not exceptable!
Football is football and what looks logic isn’t always the outcome…
With Tomi and Saka fit and start, we definitely will have more confidence to start on the front foot.
We should hit these distracted West Ham bubbles early and hard with a well rested blazing gun,
Goal difference could well play a part come end of the season, so even with a three goals leads at half time, should not prevent us from going for the jugular in the second half.
Yes we must continue recent trend of scoring three and more goals per match
I
That’s the kind of thinking that loses games. If players read stuff like this they might start thinking this way.
Look at WHU and Wolves in the table. If Wolves win their game in hand they are level with WHU on points and the GD will be close. Basically, WHU are not yet guaranteed Euro football next season, so Moyes will want them to focus on ensuring that.
Having to bank on winning the Europa League puts pressure on teams, as we discovered under Emery.
Don’t expect a walk in the park is all I’m saying, WHU have plenty left to play for in the league this season.
Its really a boost having Saka specially fit again, he is so crucial to the Arsenal cause. Tomi back is also a fantastic piece of news. My line up would be:
Ramsdale
Tomi White Gabriel Tavares
Xhaka Elneny
Saka Odegaard ESR
Nketiah
I only hope Tavares is more cautious whilst defending and Xhaka provides support to him as he is a bit raw whilst defending. Arsenal must go for the win as anything else would give the Spuds an advantage. Considering WestHams European fixtures, they will be tired and rotated and I expect us to win provided we play to a plan to win.