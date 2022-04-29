Two big boosts for Arsenal in training ahead of crucial West Ham clash (plus video)

The Top Four is in Arsenal’s hands at the moment despite our awful blip in losing three winnable games in a row. But thanks to Tottenham’s inconsistency we are again favourites to finish in the Champions League places.

But we can still only take it game by game, and next up for us is our London rivals West Ham United on Sunday, but there are quite a few factors in our favour with the Hammers half way through their Europa League semi-final against Eintracht Frankfurt.

So Arsenal will certainly be fresher than our opponents and although Thomas Partey and Tierney are still missing, the good news is that Tomiyasu was looking extremely sharp in yesterday’s training video released by Arsenal, and will hopefully be fit and ready.

Another big boost is that Bukayo Saka is also looking relaxed and ready to go. After having taken a knock against Chelsea he was withdrawn in the second half when he limped off during the win over Man United, and we were worried about him recovering in time.

But all seems well, and the whole squad were looking relaxed and happy in training as you can see in the video….