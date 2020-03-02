Two big reasons Barcelona believe that they can sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Barcelona has two huge reasons that work in their favour as they pursue Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Barcelona believes that they can take advantage of two situations Arsenal are in and sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang next summer.

The Catalans have been linked with the former Borussia Dortmund man since the last transfer window and the rumours just won’t go away.

Barcelona has lost Luis Suarez until next season and the Uruguayan is also not getting younger, so they are already planning for a new attacker to take his place.

Aubameyang is also not getting any younger, but the Gabonese attacker has shown that age is nothing but a number by continuously scoring goals for Arsenal.

He has been Arsenal’s best striker since he joined the team and he remains Mikel Arteta’s most important player as he continues his Arsenal revival.

Star Sports claims that Barcelona believes that they can sign him because he wants Champions League football and Arsenal cannot provide that.

The report also claims that Arsenal would be willing to sell him if he doesn’t sign a new deal because they would need some money after posting losses on their books recently.

Arteta has claimed that the club is working hard to do whatever it takes to keep the striker, however, the player will have to decide if he wants to stay or not by the summer at the latest.