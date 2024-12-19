Two Brazilian clubs are showing interest in loaning Arsenal attacker

Atlético Mineiro and Internacional are reportedly showing interest in Arsenal attacker Marquinhos, and one of them could secure his signature in January. The Brazilian winger has struggled since joining Arsenal, and his time in Europe has not gone as expected. After an underwhelming stint in the Premier League, Marquinhos was loaned out to Fluminense for the current season. However, his performances in Brazil have not impressed enough to warrant a permanent role at the club, which means he is set to return to Arsenal.

At the Emirates, Marquinhos faces a tough battle for game time. With the Gunners already having an abundance of attacking options, it seems unlikely that he would feature prominently in Mikel Arteta’s plans. Given this, Arsenal is not convinced about keeping him beyond the current season. As a result, another loan move appears to be the most sensible option for his development, as it would provide him with the playing time he desperately needs.

Marquinhos himself is keen to secure regular minutes on the pitch, and it is clear that he would prefer another loan spell away from Arsenal. This has led to increased interest from clubs in Brazil, with Atlético Mineiro and Internacional both in the race to sign him. According to Trivela, these two Brazilian giants are currently competing to bring the young attacker to their squads, and a move back to Brazil could be the best move for his career at this stage.

For Arsenal, Marquinhos is one of several players that they will likely look to offload, as he has not met the expectations set for him since his arrival. A move to another Brazilian club would provide him with a fresh start and much-needed game time, which would be crucial for his long-term development. Returning to Arsenal or Europe, where game time would be scarce, would only hinder his growth and force him to spend too much time on the bench.

