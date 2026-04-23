Two Bundesliga clubs are challenging Arsenal for Real Madrid youngster

Arsenal have reportedly been tracking Victor Valdepenas since his time in the Real Madrid youth system, so there was little surprise when he was recently handed a first team debut by the Spanish giants.

The defender is viewed as a confident player and one of the finest young talents currently being developed at the club. However, establishing himself in Real Madrid’s senior side is widely regarded as a difficult challenge for any academy graduate.

Real Madrid remain one of the biggest clubs in world football and regularly recruit elite players from across the globe. As a result, opportunities for homegrown prospects can often be limited, making the path to consistent first team football especially demanding.

Arsenal Alert To Transfer Opportunity

That situation could encourage Arsenal in their pursuit of Valdepenas, as it may increase the possibility of Real Madrid sanctioning a move if their valuation is met.

The Gunners have shown a willingness in recent years to invest in emerging talent and may view the defender as a player capable of developing into an important long term option. His background at one of Europe’s leading academies would only add to his appeal.

Arsenal’s recruitment team are believed to value young players with strong technical ability and confidence in possession, qualities often associated with those developed in Madrid’s system.

A move to the Emirates could potentially offer Valdepenas a fresh opportunity to continue his progress in a competitive environment, while also giving Arsenal another promising option for the future.

German Clubs Also In The Race

However, Arsenal are not alone in their interest. According to Sports Bild, both Eintracht Frankfurt and Borussia Dortmund are also keen to add the defender to their squads.

The German clubs have also been monitoring his development over recent months and believe he would represent strong value for money in the current market.

Bundesliga clubs have built a reputation for providing young players with meaningful first team opportunities, which could be an attractive factor in any decision regarding his future.

That may allow Frankfurt or Dortmund to present a persuasive sporting project, particularly if quicker senior involvement is available than it would be at Arsenal.

With multiple clubs now linked, competition for Valdepenas could intensify in the months ahead. Arsenal’s longstanding interest may help their cause, but they may need to act decisively if they wish to secure one of Real Madrid’s most highly regarded young defenders.