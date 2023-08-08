Two Bundesliga clubs want struggling Arsenal man

Nuno Tavares’s potential departure from Arsenal this summer is becoming increasingly likely, with interest emerging from two German clubs.

Having spent the previous season on loan at Olympique Marseille, where he performed impressively during the initial half of the campaign, Tavares made over 30 appearances and contributed with goals.

However, at Arsenal, he finds himself positioned behind Kieran Tierney and Oleksandr Zinchenko in the pecking order, prompting the club to consider his potential sale.

A report from O Jogo reveals that Arsenal has listed Tavares on the market with a price tag of 15 million euros. This move has garnered attention from two Bundesliga clubs.

Specifically, Werder Bremen and Wolfsburg have expressed interest in acquiring the services of the defender during this transfer window. Both clubs are actively strengthening their squads for the upcoming season and view Tavares as a player who can bring value to their respective teams.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tavares has not met expectations and does not seem to have what it takes to reach the highest level in the game.

The youngster must leave and build his career at a smaller club, where he would get more than enough chances to impress.

At the Emirates, he would see no opportunities and might have to leave on loan repeatedly.