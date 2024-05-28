Two clubs battling it out for Arsenal youngster after fine loan spell

Mika Biereth was a standout performer among Arsenal’s loanees this season, and now at least two clubs want to sign him.

He excelled while on loan at Sturm Graz, and the Austrian club now wants to sign him permanently.

Arsenal has scheduled talks with them about his future, and the Gunners are hopeful they will reach an agreement as he will be out of contract soon.

However, a report on Standard Sport reveals he is also on the radar of Sheffield Wednesday.

They wanted to sign him in January before he opted to move to Austria, and they have not given up on their hopes of doing so.

The report claims they are now prepared to fight to keep him in England.

The decision will now be made by the London-born Danish youth international, who enjoyed his spell in Austria.

It remains unclear if Wednesday has scheduled talks with Arsenal, but Graz has, and they will be eager to seal the agreement as soon as possible.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Mika Biereth surprisingly did well and he needs to keep playing to improve even further, which is why this is a good time to sell him.

A move back to Austria might be a smart idea so he can continue his development away from all the noise and distractions in England.

