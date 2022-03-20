Two clubs including Premier League outfit battling to sign Arsenal man

Alexandre Lacazette has been one of Arsenal’s top players in the last few months.

The Frenchman has been in great form even though he has a deal that expires at the end of this season.

The former Lyon man will captain the club until this campaign finishes before deciding on his future.

It remains unclear if Arsenal wants him to stay beyond it but he has done well enough to attract clubs from outside the Emirates.

Fichajes.net reports that at least two clubs want to sign him when he becomes a free agent.

The report claims West Ham and Lyon are both interested.

Lyon has been looking to do a deal for their former top goal-scorer, but David Moyes’ Hammers also like what they have seen from him recently.

The English club will look to give him a deal to move across town and join their side.

Just Arsenal Opinion

If Lacazette was playing for a new deal in the last few months, it is hard to say he has not done enough.

He might not score many goals, but he is one of our most important attacking players.

His hold up play helps the club to create chances and gives freedom to other attacking players to score.

It would be great to keep him, but for now, we hope he keeps doing well and help us earn a top-four finish.

