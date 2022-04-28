Two clubs including Premier League side battling for Arsenal man

Cedric Soares has been a useful player to Arsenal since he joined the club in 2020, but he has not exactly been the first choice in Mikel Arteta’s team.

When the club allowed Hector Bellerin to leave at the start of this campaign, they brought in Takehiro Tomiyasu as their latest first-choice right-back.

Soares has been playing behind the Japanese star in this campaign and he might leave the Emirates at the end of this season.

The Euro 2016 winner is now attracting the attention of FC Porto and Newcastle United, according to Tuttomercatoweb.

The Magpies want to sign him primarily because of his versatility, while Porto wants his experience in their team.

The report claims the Portuguese side has already offered less than 5m euros for his signature, but it doesn’t seem Arsenal will accept it.

The defender might also favour remaining in the Premier League, which would give Newcastle United an edge.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Soares hasn’t done badly as a backup to Tomiyasu in this campaign and he probably deserves to remain at the club.

However, if we sign Nahuel Molina, he would hardly play, and it is probably best to offload him now.