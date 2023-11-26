Two clubs will force Arsenal to delay signing a new striker

Ivan Toney and Dusan Vlahovic have emerged as Arsenal’s primary striker targets ahead of the January transfer window. The Gunners are actively pursuing some of the top players in Europe, and strengthening their striker position is a key focus.

Despite decent performances from Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus, Arsenal is in need of more goals. Mikel Arteta’s side has been advised to address this issue in January by securing the services of a quality striker, with Vlahovic and Toney being the top choices.

Toney is expected to return from a ban in the second half of the season to assist Brentford in maintaining their Premier League status. On the other hand, Vlahovic remains the first-choice striker at Juventus and is crucial to their success this term.

However, Football Insider reports suggest that both Juventus and Brentford are unwilling to part with Vlahovic and Toney in January. They prefer to negotiate deals in the summer, which poses a significant setback to Arsenal’s winter transfer plans.

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is difficult to see any club sell a top player in the January transfer window and we should know this.

We have to get the best from our current options and buy a new striker in the summer if we want to get the ideal player for a reasonable fee.