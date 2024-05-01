Two current Arsenal stars make Piers Morgan’s All-Time Arsenal best XI

Arsenal is one of the biggest Premier League clubs of all time, and it has had some of the best players in world football within its ranks.

Mikel Arteta’s side continues to attract top talents to its squad and has also developed some players who are considered important stars today.

In Arteta’s current team, the Gunners boast top players like Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard, who have both shown that they can do a fantastic job for the team and their countries.

However, none of them have won the league for the club, as they battle Manchester City for this season’s title.

Ideally, players considered for an Arsenal All-Time best XI should have won the league and other club trophies.

Piers Morgan has named some of the current stars in his best XI of Arsenal stars, past and present, on his X page.

He named Saka and Declan Rice in a team that also included David Seaman, Lee Dixon, Tony Adams, Sol Campbell, Ashley Cole, Patrick Vieira, Robert Pires, Dennis Bergkamp, and Thierry Henry.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Rice and Saka are on their way to legendary status at the Emirates, but it is too early to have them in this team.