Two English teams want to bring Arsenal legend back to the country

Patrick Vieira has been linked with a return to management in England after being fired by Nice earlier in the season.

The former Arsenal midfielder is one of several former Arsene Wenger players who are trying their luck at management after their playing career.

After enjoying some success at New York City FC, Vieira returned to Europe with Nice, but his team made a poor start to this season and he paid with his job.

The former combative midfielder is now unattached, but he might return to a team’s bench sooner than expected.

L’Equipe via Mail Sport says he has interest from two unnamed English teams about their managerial role.

The report didn’t disclose if they are Premier League or Championship teams, but it says he has rejected offers to manage in the Middle East because he wants to remain in Europe.

He has been linked with the Arsenal managerial role before, but he would need to achieve some considerable success before he gets that, even though the Gunners took a chance on Mikel Arteta.

Arteta bought himself some time when he won the FA Cup in his first season at the helm but his team has continued to struggle to get good results consistently.